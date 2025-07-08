It's still raining on Tuesday, but summer will return on Friday. KEYSTONE

After weeks of heat, a rare northerly current brings fresh air to Switzerland. But the cold snap is short-lived: temperatures will rise again significantly from Friday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After weeks of heat, a rare north-westerly current is bringing cooler temperatures and much-needed rain to Switzerland for a short time.

From Friday, however, it will be summery warm again with temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees - there will be no extreme heat for the time being.

With a temperature surplus of 3.7 degrees so far, the summer of 2025 could surpass the record summer of 2003 if the second half of the summer is similarly warm. Show more

After weeks of drought and heat, a north-westerly current is finally bringing some cooling to Switzerland. But anyone hoping for a longer breather will be disappointed: it's set to get warm again from Friday - although not quite as hot as before.

"The air is coming from the north, which rarely happens in summer," explains meteorologist Roger Perret. The current weather pattern is the result of an unusual flow situation: "The heat came from the south, now cooler air is pushing in from the north - a constellation that used to occur more frequently, but has become rarer in recent years, mainly due to climate change." However, this is not unusual. "If you look at the long-term data, there have also been cooler days in July."

Roger Perret is a meteorologist at Meteonews. For him, the cooling comes at a good time. Meteonews

A brief respite - for nature too

The cooler weather also brings rain - and the parched nature could do with some. "It's been dry for a very long time now," says Perret. Even snow above 2000 meters is not a problem: "Nature doesn't mind." In certain regions, such as central Switzerland, it even rained quite heavily, according to Perret. Nevertheless, regions such as Valais, for example, are still rather dry.

The weather will remain "somewhat subdued" on Wednesday, after which things will pick up again: "It will be summery again from Friday," predicts Perret. "Temperatures won't be as extreme as before, but they will remain stable between 25 and 30 degrees."

Will 2025 be another record summer?

A look at the summer data to date shows Switzerland is in the midst of a special kind of heatwave summer. "We currently have a temperature surplus of 3.7 degrees," says Perret. This means that 2025 has so far even surpassed the record summer of 2003, which went down in history with a plus of 3.1 degrees.

"But we'll have to wait and see, because we're only halfway through the summer." According to Perret, the next few months will push the surplus down somewhat.

