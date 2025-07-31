Hundreds of people protested against the Sugus apartment buildings. Keystone/Michael Buholzer

Just a few months ago, dozens protested against the mass terminations in the Sugus houses in Zurich's Kreis 5 district. Now the first apartments have appeared on Airbnb as expensive "design oases" - despite ongoing arbitration proceedings.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In December 2024, 105 tenants were given notice to leave the Sugus buildings.

The first furnished apartments can now be booked on Airbnb - from CHF 8,500 per month.

The rents are up to seven times higher than the old price. Show more

There was great outrage when over 100 tenants of the so-called Sugus buildings in Zurich were given notice in December 2024. Today, the same apartment block is once again making headlines - this time on Airbnb. In recent weeks, advertisements have appeared on the site offering apartments from the controversial development as furnished designer apartments - for up to CHF 13,794 per month, depending on the number of guests.

Before the eviction, tenants paid around 1,900 francs a month in rent. This means that prices have increased sevenfold. The company behind the advertisements is Küsnacht-based Residence Services GmbH, which, according to "Republik", markets several properties on the estate.

The striking facades of the Sugus houses are clearly visible in the pictures of the Airbnb ads.

Cameras, code locks - and AI fakes

According to residents, furniture has been delivered to vacant apartments in recent weeks, surveillance cameras have been installed and code locks have been announced. At the same time, fake advertisements with AI-generated images appeared on the Immoscout24 portal - without an address, but with clear references to the Sugus apartments.

The advertisement can be found on AirBNB - for 350 francs per night. Screenshot AirBNB

The company behind them is apparently the temporary use company Novac Solutions GmbH. Its managing director vaguely told the "Republik" that they were testing "various rent options".

Success with the conciliation authority - but terminations remain

There is a ray of hope for the remaining tenants: The Zurich conciliation authorityhas classified several terminations as abusive and proposed a three-year ban on terminations. This means that for the time being, the affected parties may not be terminated again - provided all parties agree to the proposal. Otherwise, the case will end up before the district court.

The deadline for acceptance is the beginning of October. However, the remaining residents already fear that the massive increase in Airbnb rents will raise the rent level in the neighborhood in the long term - with consequences far beyond the Sugus houses.