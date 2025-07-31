Advertisements have appearedSugus apartments are being rented out again - at seven times the price
Sven Ziegler
31.7.2025
Just a few months ago, dozens protested against the mass terminations in the Sugus houses in Zurich's Kreis 5 district. Now the first apartments have appeared on Airbnb as expensive "design oases" - despite ongoing arbitration proceedings.
31.07.2025
There was great outrage when over 100 tenants of the so-called Sugus buildings in Zurich were given notice in December 2024. Today, the same apartment block is once again making headlines - this time on Airbnb. In recent weeks, advertisements have appeared on the site offering apartments from the controversial development as furnished designer apartments - for up to CHF 13,794 per month, depending on the number of guests.
Before the eviction, tenants paid around 1,900 francs a month in rent. This means that prices have increased sevenfold. The company behind the advertisements is Küsnacht-based Residence Services GmbH, which, according to "Republik", markets several properties on the estate.
The striking facades of the Sugus houses are clearly visible in the pictures of the Airbnb ads.
Cameras, code locks - and AI fakes
According to residents, furniture has been delivered to vacant apartments in recent weeks, surveillance cameras have been installed and code locks have been announced. At the same time, fake advertisements with AI-generated images appeared on the Immoscout24 portal - without an address, but with clear references to the Sugus apartments.
The company behind them is apparently the temporary use company Novac Solutions GmbH. Its managing director vaguely told the "Republik" that they were testing "various rent options".
Success with the conciliation authority - but terminations remain
The deadline for acceptance is the beginning of October. However, the remaining residents already fear that the massive increase in Airbnb rents will raise the rent level in the neighborhood in the long term - with consequences far beyond the Sugus houses.