Sugus now taste different than before. Keystone-SDA

The classic Sugus sweet has a new recipe - gluten-free and vegetarian. But many customers are disappointed. Retailers in Switzerland are reporting complaints and falling sales.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The manufacturer Mars Wrigley changed the Sugus recipe at the beginning of the year - to gluten-free and vegetarian.

Retailers such as sweets.ch, Migros and Coop are reporting hundreds of complaints and a massive slump in demand, according to "20 Minuten".

Mars Wrigley defends the move as an adjustment to "sustainability and consumer wishes". Show more

After almost 100 years, the popular Sugus chews are undergoing a major change - and many fans are outraged. As reported by "20 Minuten", the Mars Wrigley Company changed the recipe at the beginning of 2025. Since then, the sweets have been gluten-free and vegetarian, no longer contain gelatine and instead rely on modified starch.

What sounds like a modern update to some, does not go down well with regular customers. The online retailer sweets.ch told the portal that it had received over 500 complaints and almost 200 negative Facebook comments. "It was 100 percent critical feedback," says Managing Director Kurt Schwendener. Sales have fallen to "practically zero" - the products have since been removed from the range.

According to "20 Minuten", Coop and Migros also confirm a significant drop in demand. A Coop spokesperson explained that they had received "several disappointed reactions", while Migros also recorded "negative customer feedback".

The packaging has also changed

Mars Wrigley defends the move, saying it is adapting recipes and packaging "in line with consumer wishes and sustainability goals". The taste and texture experience will "of course remain the same". When and how the recipe change was communicated, however, remained open.

It's not just the inside that has changed, but also the packaging. Instead of the classic twisted paper, the sweets now come with overlapping ends - a deterioration according to customers. "The paper sticks really badly," quotes "20 Minuten" from one of the many letters.

Sugus is still considered a Swiss cult brand today - launched by Suchard in 1931, later taken over by Kraft Foods and part of Mars Wrigley since 2005. However, the sweets have not been produced in Switzerland for over 30 years.