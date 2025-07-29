Currently a familiar picture in German-speaking Switzerland: heavy rain. Picture: blue News

While people are sweating in the sun in many places in Europe, Switzerland is stuck in a cold and wet weather situation. The outlook remains autumnal - at least for the time being.

Dominik Müller

German-speaking Switzerland is currently experiencing persistently cool and wet weather.

The cause is an altitude low that has led to a rainstorm of the century in Bözberg AG, for example.

The weather is also expected to remain changeable for the national holiday and the first third of August - after that the models are predicting an improvement. Show more

If you ignore the calendar and just watch the weather, you might think you're in the fall: temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius, showers and thunderstorms.

Summer, it seems, is only taking place outside Switzerland these days. Apart from Reykjavík, no other European capital was as cool as Bern on Monday. The thermometer measured 17 degrees in the Swiss capital in the afternoon. Even Stockholm, Oslo and Helsinki were significantly warmer at 24 and 23 degrees respectively.

And this despite the fact that the so-called dog days began on July 23. Traditionally, the dog days, which last until August 23, are the hottest days of the year.

High altitude low instead of high pressure

The best way to explain why it's so cloudy and wet in this country is that we don't have a stable high-pressure system at the moment. Instead, our weather is determined by an altitude low and the unstable weather that goes with it.

In the Aargau municipality of Bözberg, a rainfall of 106 millimetres was recorded at the weekend - a rainfall of the century. Large amounts of precipitation fell in a very short space of time - an event that, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, MeteoSwiss, occurs less frequently than every 50 to 100 years.

The short-term outlook gives no hope of improvement: according to the MeteoNews weather service, the precipitation will subside on Tuesday and the sun will be much more present than on Monday. From the middle of the week, however, more clouds will once again cover the lowlands, accompanied by regular rain showers.

The first trends for the Swiss National Day and the coming weekend also give little reason for joy - at least for those who long for sunshine and warmth. "There is a good chance that natural fireworks in the form of thunder and lightning will accompany the national holiday," writes MeteoNews in a blog post.

Summer break continues

So is that it for the dog days? "In the first third of August, the weather is unlikely to be much different from what it is now," says Michael Eichmann from MeteoNews to blue News. After that, however, it is quite possible that summer temperatures will return.

Especially as there are still various weather models predicting a warmer-than-average August. Conversely, this would mean that summer would return at least from the second third of August. "However, such long-term forecasts should be treated with caution," says Eichmann.

In 2014 and 2021, the weather in the second half of the summer was similarly mixed. Four years ago, the temperature remained below average in August compared to the long-term average after a cool July. But the past doesn't necessarily have to repeat itself.

