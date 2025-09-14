The new week begins wet and gray - but just in time for the middle of the week, late summer will once again show its best side. Up to 28 degrees are possible at the weekend.

The week gets off to a changeable start in Switzerland with rain on Monday and Tuesday and highs of 19 to 24 degrees.

From Wednesday, sunny, late summer weather will dominate with mostly dry conditions and temperatures around 23 to 24 degrees.

It will remain pleasantly warm at the weekend with temperatures of up to 28 degrees, although Sunday could be more changeable with isolated showers. Show more

Switzerland will have a changeable start to the new week - but golden late summer weather is on the cards right in the middle of the week.

Rain showers are already moving in from the west on Monday morning. According to daswetter.at, it will be wet in the morning in particular before the situation calms down a little towards the afternoon. Temperatures will reach around 24 degrees, with the thermometer dropping to around 15 degrees during the night.

Tuesday will also be a mixed day. Rain is to be expected again, especially in the morning, before it dries out in the afternoon. Highs will be around 19 degrees, cooling down to 12 degrees at night.

Wednesday to Friday: Sunshine gains the upper hand

From the middle of the week, friendlier weather will prevail. According to daswetter.at forecasts, sunny spells with highs of 23 degrees are expected on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry, with temperatures between 23 and 24 degrees. Only scattered patches of cloud will disturb the late summer mood.

Weekend: Late summer in the final spurt

On Saturday, Switzerland will show its pleasant side: partly sunny, partly cloudy, but largely dry according to "Meteonews" - ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Highs will be 23 degrees, with temperatures around 12 degrees at night.

Sunday could be more changeable. According to "Meteonews", temperatures of between 22 and 28 degrees are expected, albeit with a little more cloud and scattered showers. In Basel, Chur, Glarus, Zurich Bern and Geneva temperatures are expected to rise to 26 and 28 degrees.