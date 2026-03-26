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Boats adrift in Lake Zurich Sunken jetty in Zurich triggers major operation

SDA

26.3.2026 - 22:16

Emergency services set up oil barriers at Tiefenbrunnen harbor.
Emergency services set up oil barriers at Tiefenbrunnen harbor.
Keystone/Michael Buholzer

On Thursday night, a large section of the concrete jetty in Zurich's Tiefenbrunnen harbor sank. Several boats were damaged or also sank into the depths.

Keystone-SDA

26.03.2026, 22:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Part of the facility in Tiefenbrunnen harbor has sunk into Lake Zurich.
  • Several boats were torn loose, some sank or drifted uncontrollably in the water.
  • The cause is unclear, but there was a fuel leak and extensive material damage.
Show more

An unusual incident occurred in Tiefenbrunnen harbor in the city of Zurich on Thursday night. Shortly after 2 a.m., the Zurich city police received a report that a large section of the concrete pier there had sunk into Lake Zurich for reasons that are still unclear.

The waterway police who responded to the scene discovered that a large part of the jetty had sunk.

Fuel leaking out

As the jetty sank, numerous boats were torn from their moorings or dragged into the depths. The police came across several vehicles floating in the water and initiated rescue measures. With the help of neighboring lake rescue services and the lake police of the Zurich cantonal police, the boats that had been torn loose were collected, towed away and brought to safety.

As the accident caused fuel and oil to leak from the affected boats, Tiefenbrunnen harbor was immediately cordoned off on the lake side. The professional fire department of Schutz & Rettung Zürich set up an oil barrier around the affected area to prevent the pollution from spreading further on Lake Zurich.

Unexplained cause and extensive property damage

So far, around a dozen boats have been secured, moved to other moorings or taken out of the water. However, it is still unclear how many boats are still under the water. Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute and the police have begun investigating the cause of the accident.

The material damage caused is likely to be massive, but cannot yet be quantified. Despite the seriousness of the incident, as far as is known at present, no one was injured.

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