Around a week after the dramatic water landing in Lake Lucerne, emergency services have located the sunken small plane. They are now investigating whether and how the wreckage can be salvaged.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The small plane made an emergency landing on Lake Lucerne on July 28 and then sank.

Both occupants were rescued at the time.

The wreckage has now been located at a depth of 100 meters - a salvage operation is being examined. Show more

The search for the small plane that sank in Lake Lucerne has been completed - at least partially. As the authorities announced on Tuesday, the wreckage was located on Monday, August 4, at a depth of around 100 meters. The location was achieved in a coordinated operation with the support of the Zurich cantonal police.

The small aircraft made an emergency landing on the lake at around 9.45 a.m. on July 28, 2025 and sank shortly afterwards. The two occupants were able to reach safety and were rescued - no further details were released about their state of health.

Recovery under investigation

According to the Lucerne police, "extensive investigations" are currently underway into the possible recovery of the aircraft. In particular, this involves the technical condition of the wreckage and the lake environment in which it lies. Only after this analysis will concrete options be examined as to how and whether the plane can be brought to the surface.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. The investigation is being conducted under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland - in close cooperation with the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB).

The authorities had already announced after the incident that they would investigate the case intensively. Whether technical defects, human error or other reasons led to the emergency landing remains to be seen.