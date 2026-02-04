The Russian embassy in Bern: Russian representations in Switzerland are apparently coming under particular scrutiny, as there is a suspicion that they serve as a cover for espionage activities, as in other countries. Image: Keystone/Anthony Anex

Parliament's business audit delegation warns that Switzerland could become a hotspot for intelligence services. It is calling on the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Council to take more decisive action.

According to Tamedia newspapers, Switzerland has allowed numerous suspected spies to enter the country despite the growing threat. Blick" also reported on the issue on Wednesday. The newspapers referred to the latest annual report by the parliamentary audit delegation.

In it, the delegation warns that Switzerland is increasingly becoming a "hotspot" for intelligence activities. The Federal Intelligence Service is increasingly recommending that suspicious diplomats be denied entry. However, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) does not follow these recommendations in a significant number of cases. According to earlier reports, Russia is the main country suspected of illegal espionage.

In fact, the intelligence service issued a rejection recommendation in 71 cases from the Foreign Service last year - more than twice as many as in 2024, writes Blick. Of these, 30 recommendations related to accreditations, such as those usually requested for diplomats and embassy staff. There has also been a marked increase in this area: in 2021, the year before the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, only one application was recommended for rejection.

FDFA: risk of countermeasures

According to the Tamedia newspapers, the FDFA justifies its reluctance with the risk of countermeasures. Switzerland is one of the last Western European states that still has its own embassy in Moscow, and it also has a protecting power mandate for Georgia there.