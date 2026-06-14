Support for SVP initiative among men and those with lower levels of education

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The SVP’s “No 10 Million Switzerland” initiative (so-called Sustainability Initiative), which was rejected by voters on Sunday with just under 55 percent of the vote, found more support among men as well as among younger, less educated, and lower-income voters. This is shown by an exit poll by 20Minuten/Tamedia, which was published on Monday.

Opponents of the SVP’s “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland” initiative relied on U.S. President Donald Trump during the campaign. (File photo) Image: Keystone

According to a statement from 20 Minuten, 46 percent of men voted in favor of the SVP initiative, compared to 44 percent of women. The poll is based on 26,205 responses collected between June 11 and 14 from German-speaking Switzerland, French-speaking Switzerland, and Ticino, conducted by the Leewas Institute with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percent.

Income level also significantly influenced support levels: A majority (51 percent) of those earning up to 4,000 francs per month supported the SVP initiative, while higher earners rejected it. The same applies to educational attainment: the higher the level, the less support for the “10-Million-Switzerland” initiative. For instance, a majority of those with only a compulsory school education voted in favor (55 percent).

The most striking difference in voting behavior was between urban and rural areas. According to the survey, only 36 percent in cities and 45 percent in urban agglomerations supported limiting immigration as proposed by the SVP initiative. In rural areas, however, a narrow majority (51 percent) supported the measure.