Voters cast their ballots today on two federal proposals: the SVP popular initiative “No to a 10-million-strong Switzerland” and the amendment to the Civil Service Act. blue News is covering Election Sunday with all results in a live ticker.
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Switzerland has voted. Two federal proposals were on the table today: The SVP initiative “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland!” aims to cap population growth and, in an extreme case, would require the termination of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU.
The second proposal, the amendment to the Civilian Service Act, aims to make it more difficult to switch from military service to civilian service—among other things, by requiring a minimum of 150 days of civilian service and imposing stricter rules for non-commissioned officers and officers. blue News keeps you up to date with the latest developments.