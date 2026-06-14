Voters cast their ballots today on two federal proposals: the SVP popular initiative “No to a 10-million-strong Switzerland” and the amendment to the Civil Service Act. blue News is covering Election Sunday with all results in a live ticker.

Vote on June 14, 2026 Support for SVP initiative among men and those with lower levels of education

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Two federal proposals were up for a vote: the popular initiative “No 10-Million-Switzerland (Sustainability Initiative)” and the amendment to the Civil Service Act.

The Civil Service bill aims to prevent military personnel from switching to civil service late in their service—a minimum requirement of 150 service days now applies.

You can find all results by municipality and canton on the interactive map on blue News.

Switzerland has voted. Two federal proposals were on the table today: The SVP initiative “No to a 10-Million-Switzerland!” aims to cap population growth and, in an extreme case, would require the termination of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU.

The second proposal, the amendment to the Civilian Service Act, aims to make it more difficult to switch from military service to civilian service—among other things, by requiring a minimum of 150 days of civilian service and imposing stricter rules for non-commissioned officers and officers. blue News keeps you up to date with the latest developments.