If the SVP has its way, an additional majority of the cantons will be required for the Bilateral Agreements III to be approved. The left, on the other hand, wants the electorate alone to decide. (File photo) Image: Keystone

Following the rejection of the "10-million-Switzerland" proposal, the SVP has announced it will focus its efforts on the fight against the Bilateral Agreements III. A new poll shows that supporters of the new EU treaty package are slightly ahead.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A new poll shows that supporters of the Bilateral Agreements III are slightly ahead.

46 percent of respondents support the treaty package with the EU, while 40 percent plan to vote against it.

The “no” camp is aligned with the SVP, while left-wing parties, the GLP, and Mitte-Basis are mostly in favor.

43 percent support a popular vote, while 39 percent want the cantons to have a say as well. Show more

According to a new poll by the Leewas Institute, supporters of “Bilateral Agreements III” are slightly ahead: 46 percent of respondents support the agreement package with the EU, while 40 percent plan to vote against it.

The detailed analysis of the 20 Minuten/Tamedia follow-up survey published on Tuesday reveals significant differences in voting behavior based on age, education, and political orientation.

The Leewas Institute surveyed 26,205 people between June 11 and 14. The margin of error for the online survey is 1.5 percentage points.

Economiesuisse, on the other hand, expects a clear endorsement of the bilateral path. The business umbrella organization commissioned a survey from the Sotomo Institute. For this, 1,794 people were surveyed online between June 5 and 12.

Will the bilateral path continue?

While the “yes” and “no” camps are almost neck and neck in the Leewas survey, Sotomo found clear support for the EU treaty package. The survey showed particularly strong support for the Dublin and Schengen Agreements (77 and 76 percent). Twenty-seven percent of respondents rejected the free movement of persons—68 percent approved.

Who are the supporters?

In the Leewas survey, 30 percent supported the treaty package with the EU—16 percent said they were “somewhat in favor.”

Support for the agreement package was above average among those over 65, 61 percent of whom said yes or somewhat yes. Support also increased with higher levels of education: the proposal received the strongest support from college graduates.

According to the survey, supporters tend to be found in urban areas and on the left side of the political spectrum. Support was highest among supporters of the GLP (76 percent), the Greens (71 percent), and the SP (70 percent).

Who are the opponents?

On the other hand, 25 percent rejected the package—15 percent of respondents said they were “somewhat against” it, according to the survey. A majority of those with only a compulsory school education are also against the EU treaties. Unlike in urban areas, opposition prevails in rural areas at 43 percent

The “no” camp is closely aligned with the SVP: 79 percent of party supporters surveyed rejected the agreement with the EU. Among those under 50, opposition was also higher than among those aged 65 and older.

Popular majority or majority of the cantons?

On the question of whether a two-thirds majority is required for the adoption of the treaty package, respondents were divided: 43 percent considered a simple majority sufficient, while 39 percent deemed a two-thirds majority necessary. The desire for an additional majority of the cantons is particularly strong among respondents who are close to the FDP and the SVP.

The issue of a two-thirds majority is currently also being debated in Parliament. The Federal Council is proposing an optional referendum without a two-thirds majority. The Political Institutions Committees of both chambers, however, want a mandatory referendum.

The SPK-S is expected to revisit the referendum issue at the end of June. The final decision in Parliament will not be made until next year at the earliest, once the National Council has also considered the matter. The outcome is still up in the air.

It will be interesting to see how the members of the FDP and the Center Party position themselves. They hold a comfortable majority in the Council of States.