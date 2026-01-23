The Aargau public prosecutor's office accuses one of the accused in the "wolf pack" case of multiple rape. The district court has therefore unexpectedly scheduled an additional trial day for today, Wednesday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Surprise in the proceedings against the "Wolfsrudel" gang: The District Court of Rheinfelden AG has unexpectedly scheduled an additional day of proceedings for today, Wednesday.

The reason for this is a subsequently filed charge of multiple rape against one of the three main accused.

The trial against the five young Swiss members of the "Wolfsrudel" gang, who are alleged to have committed a series of crimes over a period of years, began at the end of April.

The three main accused are charged with several dozen offenses: They include fiber optic sabotage, arson, extortion and the attempted online sale of child pornography.

The verdict is expected on June 11.

In the proceedings against the Aargau "wolf pack", the Rheinfelden district court has unexpectedly scheduled an additional trial day for today, Wednesday, according to the "Aargauer Zeitung". The reason for this is a subsequently filed charge of multiple rape against one of the three main accused.

The public prosecutor is accusing the now 21-year-old of raping his then girlfriend seven times and sexually assaulting her once between November 2023 and February 2024. Due to the additional charge, the public prosecutor's office increased the requested prison sentence from six to eight years.

Several dozen offenses committed

The trial of the five young men, who called their gang the "wolf pack", began at the end of April: they are alleged to have committed several dozen crimes in Aargau over a period of years. Among other things, they are said to have sabotaged fiber optic cables, carried out cyber attacks and committed thefts, arson and extortion. The gang also broke into military bunkers, stole a Kalashnikov, forged ID cards, set fires and attempted to sell child pornography online.

The verdict is expected on Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2026.

The presumption of innocence applies.