The group of youths apparently wanted to derail a train in Möhlin (theme picture)
Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally
The Aargau public prosecutor's office accuses one of the accused in the "wolf pack" case of multiple rape. The district court has therefore unexpectedly scheduled an additional trial day for today, Wednesday.
In the proceedings against the Aargau "wolf pack", the Rheinfelden district court has unexpectedly scheduled an additional trial day for today, Wednesday, according to the "Aargauer Zeitung". The reason for this is a subsequently filed charge of multiple rape against one of the three main accused.
The public prosecutor is accusing the now 21-year-old of raping his then girlfriend seven times and sexually assaulting her once between November 2023 and February 2024. Due to the additional charge, the public prosecutor's office increased the requested prison sentence from six to eight years.
The trial of the five young men, who called their gang the "wolf pack", began at the end of April: they are alleged to have committed several dozen crimes in Aargau over a period of years. Among other things, they are said to have sabotaged fiber optic cables, carried out cyber attacks and committed thefts, arson and extortion. The gang also broke into military bunkers, stole a Kalashnikov, forged ID cards, set fires and attempted to sell child pornography online.
The verdict is expected on Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2026.
The presumption of innocence applies.