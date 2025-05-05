Consumer prices in Switzerland have remained stable. sda

Consumer prices remained stable in April compared to the previous year and thus slowed compared to the previous month. In particular, prices for imported products, especially oil, fell significantly, while rents continued to rise.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inflation fell in April compared to the previous year. This was reported by the Federal Statistical Office. Show more

Annual inflation in Switzerland fell surprisingly sharply in April. It now stands at 0.0 percent, compared to 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Specifically, at 0.0%, inflation in April has not changed compared to either the previous month or the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced in a press release on Monday. This means that prices for Swiss consumer goods did not change in April.

Experts suspect higher inflation

Most of the experts surveyed by AWP had previously assumed that inflation would be slightly higher. Economists had expected values between 0.1 and 0.3 percent.

Domestic goods are still significantly cheaper than a year ago (+0.8 percent), while imported goods (-2.5 percent) are still clearly cheaper than a year ago. Core inflation has also fallen year-on-year to 0.6%. In March, it was still at 0.9 percent.

Inflation in Switzerland has been on the decline for months. It has been below 1 percent since last September and last exceeded 2 percent in spring 2023.

Hotels and package holidays cheaper

The national consumer price index (CPI) remained at 107.5 points. The price stability compared to the previous month is the result of opposing developments that have balanced each other out overall, explained the FSO.

Prices for clothing and fruit and vegetables rose, as did those for air travel and personal care products. By contrast, prices in the hotel and parahotel industry as well as for mountain railroads and domestic package tours fell.