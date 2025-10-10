A majority of Swiss voters would like to allow the construction of new nuclear power plants again. This is the result of a recent survey commissioned by "20 Minuten" and Tamedia.
56% of those who took part in the survey, which was published on Friday by the Leewas Institute, were in favor of the Federal Council's plan. 42 percent were clearly or somewhat opposed, while 2 percent did not respond.
Switzerland decided to gradually phase out nuclear energy in 2011 following the reactor accident in Fukushima, Japan. In 2017, the majority of the population voted in favor of the nuclear phase-out. Since then, the construction of new nuclear power plants has been banned.
Federal Council: amendment to the law as an indirect counter-proposal
According to the Federal Council, the amendment to the law should act as an indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative "Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)". The Greens have already announced a referendum should the proposal find a majority in parliament.
The online survey is based on information provided by 14,775 people. It was conducted on September 16 and 17. The Leewas Institute then weighted the responses so that the results are representative of the entire voting population. The statistical margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points.