A survey shows that the F-35 is not exactly popular in Switzerland. At the same time, however, it shows that the majority of Swiss people believe that the security situation is serious.

In this survey, Mr. and Mrs. Swiss do not only agree with the increase in the army budget: A majority want even faster investment in defense.

As the survey was conducted before Donald Trump's tariff hammering on April 2, the values are likely to have changed today.

In a Tamedia survey, a clear majority spoke out against the purchase of US F-35 fighter jets. Overall, two thirds of respondents stated that they do not want to buy the jets at all or would rather not buy them.

A majority - across all parties - also support higher army spending. Only 18 percent would like to invest less in the armed forces. 34 percent agree with the increase. Strikingly, a full 42% would even like to see a faster increase in the army budget.

Support for even higher defense investments is strongest among FDP and SVP voters, with 53% and 48% respectively. Among the Green and SP base, the figures are still 24 and 28 percent respectively.

Where the Swiss would make savings

The proportion of those who want to spend less on the army is 30 and 26% for the Greens and SP. Among the center and FDP, this figure is only 11 and 9 percent. 18% of SVP voters also want less spending on the army.

Divisional Commander Peter Merz in front of a poster with F-35 jets in Bern-Belp on March 31: The commander of the Swiss Air Force has also called for the army to be upgraded more quickly. KEYSTONE

This is the result of an online survey of 35,132 people published today by the Leewas survey research institute. It was conducted before US President Donald Trump's tariff decision on April 2: This is likely to have further polarized opinions in the meantime.

According to two thirds of respondents, cuts should be made in the asylum system, half want less money for development aid and 38% would cut back on culture.