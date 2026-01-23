Eleonora Palmieri shows her burns. Instagram / Bildmontage blue News

Almost three weeks after the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, a survivor has published pictures of her injuries for the first time. The 29-year-old Italian woman is currently being treated in a hospital in Milan.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 29-year-old survivor of the Crans-Montana fire shows her severe burn injuries on Instagram.

The woman thanks doctors, family and her partner and remembers the victims of New Year's Eve.

The fire in the "Le Constellation" bar claimed at least 40 lives. Show more

29-year-old Eleonora Palmieri was one of the guests at the "Le Constellation" bar where a fire broke out on New Year's Eve. At least 40 people lost their lives. Palmieri survived with serious burn injuries and was taken to a hospital in Milan for further treatment.

She has now posted several pictures and videos from the hospital on Instagram. Among other things, you can see her burnt face and bandaged arms and hands. In her post, the young woman thanks the doctors and nursing staff who treated her. She writes that she was cared for with "great professionalism and humanity".

Eleonora Palmieri with her partner in hospital. Instagram

At the same time, Palmieri addresses words to the relatives of the victims. She is fighting for their recovery every day, but her thoughts are "with all those who did not make it", she writes in the post.

Investigations continue

In an interview with the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica ", Palmieri also described how she escaped the night of the fire. She made it out at the last second. She could not explain exactly how: Her survival instinct led her out of the restaurant, she said.

According to the authorities, the victims of the disaster and the families of the deceased are receiving financial support. The canton of Valais decided to provide emergency aid of 10,000 francs each for those affected who had to be hospitalized and for the bereaved.

Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing. Fire safety deficiencies have already been identified during previous inspections of the bar. Whether these have been rectified is the subject of ongoing investigations.