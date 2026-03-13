Susanne Wille introduces the new members of the SRG Executive Board. There are no women among them. In the middle, the new SRF Director Ruedi Elsener and Chairman of the Board of Directors Jean-Michel Cina. Image: Keystone

SRG wanted to demonstrate renewal with its new management team - and sparked a debate about gender equality. The fact that no women have been appointed to the Executive Board under Susanne Wille has been heavily criticized internally.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRG is making new appointments to its Executive Board. However, all three new members of the Executive Board are men, while the only woman apart from Director General Susanne Wille is leaving the Executive Board.

According to SRF employees, this caused internal irritation and indignation, especially because SRG boss Susanne Wille emphasized at the same time that the promotion of women should take place more at lower management levels.

There is also criticism of the presentation of a 25% share of women on the management board, as this is only achieved if functions such as HR and communications are included, which formally only belong to the extended management board. Show more

The popping of corks has died down at SRG following the defeat of the halving initiative. Director General Susanne Wille wanted to deliver another positive message with the new appointments to the Executive Board.

However, this was not well received by everyone. The reason: all three new members of the Executive Board are men. The only woman apart from Wille, Swissinfo boss Larissa Bieler, is leaving SRG at the end of March. This means that apart from the Director General, there are only men on the Executive Board.

SRF employees were able to attend the presentation of the new directors online. One person who did so told blue News: "The reaction among the staff was a mixture of irritation, astonishment and indignation." Another person confirms this and adds "upset" as a reaction.

The first source went on to say that those in lower management positions were particularly annoyed. In a management function, you have a responsibility to promote women - this is clearly communicated and demanded from the top. "And the top boss fills all positions with men!"

"Promote women at a lower level"

During the call, to which all SRG employees were invited, questions could only be asked by e-mail. A discussion was therefore not possible. Susanne Wille only raised the topic once. Her answer did not lift the mood: "They've hired the best." Wille added that it was now necessary to promote more women at the lower levels of the hierarchy.

The source herself is one of the outraged: "Along the lines of: now you [the lower management levels] have to take care of promoting women! And she fills all the positions with men in the meantime."

Because the employees were unable to intervene directly in the call, the discussion in the corridors afterwards was all the more intense. "The tenor was: now we have a woman at the top - and she recruits worse than any man."

General Manager Wille earned further displeasure with the statement that the proportion of women in management was 25 percent. However, this is only true if you include the HR and communications managers, who are members of the extended Executive Board.

Math games for a high proportion of women

The reaction among employees during the discussions after the call: this is typical again, women are only included when they are needed for image reasons - for the proportion of women. Nevertheless, they are not part of the management team. In addition, they are "completely stereotypically responsible for soft topics such as HR and communication". Men are hired for all other tasks at SRG.

When asked by blue News, the SRG media office reiterated the 25 percent share of women. "That is the minimum, and we clearly still have a way to go. We will build up further strong profiles at the management level below the Executive Board, which we can bring onto the Executive Board when the time is right."

When asked, the media office confirmed that the HR and Integrated Communications and Public Affairs managers are still part of the extended Executive Board. They are directors, while the heads of SRF, RSI and RTR as well as the Supply, Operations and Finance divisions are directors.

However, SRG is promising improvement: "The Executive Board will continue to change and there will be further appointments to the SRG Executive Board. The next one is already in the pipeline with the succession of the RTR management." The new person at the helm of Rhaeto-Romanic radio and television will have to live with the fact that the first thing that will be looked at is which gender they belong to.