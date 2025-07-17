  1. Residential Customers
27-year-old man Suspect arrested after homicide in Oberglatt

Noemi Hüsser

17.7.2025

The police arrested the suspected perpetrator. (symbolic image)
sda

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of killing an 18-year-old in Oberglatt - the background to the crime is still unclear.

17.07.2025, 11:16

17.07.2025, 11:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 27-year-old Eritrean man was arrested in Zurich.
  • He is suspected of having killed an 18-year-old Eritrean in Oberglatt in June.
  • The police recognized the wanted man at Zurich main station after a mugshot had been published.
Show more

The Zurich cantonal police have arrested a 27-year-old Eritrean man. He is suspected of having killed an 18-year-old Eritrean in Oberglatt in June. Cantonal police recognized the wanted man at Zurich main station and arrested him.

The Zurich cantonal police had previously distributed a picture of the suspect. It was suspected that the wanted man might have fled abroad after the crime.

The exact circumstances of the crime and the background have not yet been clarified and investigations are continuing. The public prosecutor's office is now applying to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention. The presumption of innocence applies.