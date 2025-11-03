A vaccination campaign is planned in the event of a major outbreak. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

There is a possible outbreak of diphtheria at the Embrach ZH federal asylum center. One person from Somalia has been hospitalized and hundreds are now being tested. The highly contagious disease was actually thought to have been eradicated in Switzerland.

Extensive health measures were initiated at the Embrach Federal Asylum Center (ZH) on Monday. Following a possible diphtheria outbreak, around 280 asylum seekers and all employees are to be tested. This was reported by 20 Minuten.

The first suspected case concerns a person from Somalia who was hospitalized with suspected diphtheria. Five other people are considered to be contacts and are in isolation, according to Nicolas Cerclé, spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

It is still unclear whether this is actually an outbreak. "So far there has been no confirmation from the cantonal medical service," said Cerclé. A possible case of pharyngeal diphtheria is currently being investigated. If the suspicion is confirmed, a vaccination campaign is planned.

Disease is considered eradicated - but is highly dangerous

Diphtheria is a bacterial infectious disease that is transmitted by droplet infection. It usually begins with a sore throat, fever and a gray-white coating in the throat. The toxin produced by the bacteria can attack the heart, kidneys and nervous system - untreated, the disease is fatal in up to 30 percent of unvaccinated people.

Thanks to vaccination programs, diphtheria has been virtually eradicated in Switzerland for decades. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) recommends booster vaccinations every 20 years, and later every ten years.

The affected center is under special observation: no relocations of asylum seekers are permitted until further notice. All residents must be tested - possibly followed by prophylactic antibiotic treatment.