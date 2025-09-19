Suspected violation of Russia sanctions in gold trading. Bild: KEYSTONE

An investigation has been opened against two natural persons and unknown persons due to a possible violation of Russia sanctions. It concerns trading in gold.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is investigating a possible violation of Russia sanctions.

The investigation concerns two natural persons and persons unknown.

Persons are alleged to have traded in gold from Russia at a commodities trader in Zug. Show more

According to a media report, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has opened an investigation into two natural persons and persons unknown for a possible violation of Russia sanctions. The investigation concerns trading in gold, as reported by Reuters on Friday.

Specifically, two people familiar with the matter told the news agency that the individuals working for Zug-based commodities trader Open Mineral are alleged to have traded in gold from Russia. The sanctions were imposed after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Open Mineral confirmed the investigation when asked by the news agency AWP: "The authorities inspected our premises last week in connection with an investigation into transactions in 2022." The company has cooperated with the authorities and will continue to do so, the company said. Business operations will continue as usual.

House search in Zug

Seco confirmed to AWP that a house search had taken place in Zug on September 11. "The proceedings are currently directed against two persons and unknown persons," said an official spokesperson. The subject of the proceedings are possible violations of the law in connection with the Russia sanctions. Seco does not wish to comment further on the ongoing proceedings.

According to Open Mineral, it opened its office in Switzerland in 2016 and began operating in 2017. The company currently has offices in eleven cities around the world and is active in more than 50 countries.