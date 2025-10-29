  1. Residential Customers
Argument in the apartment Suspects arrested after woman killed in Zurich-Albisrieden

SDA

29.10.2025 - 08:38

The city police responded to a homicide in Zurich on Monday. (symbolic image)
The city police responded to a homicide in Zurich on Monday. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in Zurich-Albisrieden on Monday. The police have now arrested one person.

Keystone-SDA

29.10.2025, 08:38

29.10.2025, 08:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 60-year-old woman was found dead in Zurich-Albisrieden on Monday.
  • The police have now arrested the alleged perpetrator.
  • The alleged perpetrator and the victim are both women from Senegal.
Show more

"The police have arrested a 50-year-old woman who is strongly suspected of killing a 60-year-old woman in Zurich Albisrieden on Monday. The public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrator."

The public prosecutor's office also applied to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention, as the Zurich city police and cantonal police wrote in a joint press release on Wednesday.

The alleged perpetrator and the victim are both women from Senegal, as the press release explains. The police found the alleged perpetrator at the scene of the crime.

Zurich city police were called to an apartment in Zurich Albisrieden on Monday afternoon because of a dispute. The police found a dead woman in the apartment. The forensic medical examinations and the results of the forensic forensics revealed that the woman had been the victim of a homicide, it is reported.

