A suspicious package and rucksack in a store in Wängi led to a police operation and the arrest of a 31-year-old man.

At 7.45 pm, the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a suspicious-looking package had been placed in a self-service store in Rosental. During the on-site investigation, officers from the Thurgau cantonal police were able to check a man whose rucksack contained other suspicious items.

The 31-year-old Pole was arrested and taken into custody. The area around the self-service store was cordoned off and the Wängi fire department diverted traffic. Several residents were evacuated.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute examined the objects and were able to give the all-clear after midnight; no explosives or other dangerous substances were found.

The public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld has opened a criminal investigation against the suspect. The background and possible motive are being clarified by the Thurgau cantonal police.