Residents evacuated in Wängi TG Suspicious object triggers large-scale police operation

Samuel Walder

11.11.2024

A suspicious package and rucksack were left in a store in Wängi TG. This led to a large-scale operation by the police and fire department.
A suspicious package was found in Wängi TG on Sunday evening. The police moved out, cordoned off the area and evacuated residents. After hours of investigation, the authorities gave the all-clear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A suspicious package and rucksack in a store in Wängi led to a police operation and the arrest of a 31-year-old man.
  • Residents were evacuated, the area was cordoned off and after investigations the police finally gave the all-clear.
  • The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the suspect in order to clarify the background and motive.
A suspicious package and a rucksack triggered a police operation in Wängi TG on Sunday. In the end, the all-clear was given and a suspect was arrested.

At 7.45 pm, the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a suspicious-looking package had been placed in a self-service store in Rosental. During the on-site investigation, officers from the Thurgau cantonal police were able to check a man whose rucksack contained other suspicious items.

The 31-year-old Pole was arrested and taken into custody. The area around the self-service store was cordoned off and the Wängi fire department diverted traffic. Several residents were evacuated.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute examined the objects and were able to give the all-clear after midnight; no explosives or other dangerous substances were found.

The public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld has opened a criminal investigation against the suspect. The background and possible motive are being clarified by the Thurgau cantonal police.

