The Aargau cantonal police are investigating.

On Friday evening, an SUV driver hit a traffic service employee in Waltenschwil AG. The man then drove off without stopping.

On Friday evening shortly after 7 p.m., a traffic service employee called the police emergency number. He was regulating traffic in the area of the construction site on Chressstrasse in Waltenschwil AG when a black SUV coming from Wohlerstrasse tried to drive past the construction site. The traffic service employee gave the stop sign and the driver of the car stopped, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

When the road was clear and the car driver was able to continue his journey, the car driver hit the traffic service employee with his vehicle and continued his journey in the general direction of Büelisackerstrasse. The traffic service employee suffered unknown injuries in the hip area. He went to hospital on his own.

The cantonal police have started an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. According to initial findings, the driver of the vehicle may have turned too little to the left and therefore hit the traffic service employee. The driver of the black SUV is described as being around 30 years old and having dark, short hair.