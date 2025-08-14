  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Frick AG SUV driver runs over pupil, insults him and simply drives on

Sven Ziegler

14.8.2025

The Aargau police are calling on witnesses to come forward. (symbolic image)
KEYSTONE

A schoolboy was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Frick AG on Wednesday afternoon. The SUV driver insulted the injured man - and simply drove on.

  • In Frick AG, a schoolboy was hit by an SUV at a pedestrian crossing.
  • The driver got out briefly, swore at the teenager and drove off.
  • The police are looking for witnesses and a passenger who was in the vehicle.
An incident occurred on Dammstrasse in Frick AG on Wednesday. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a teenager wanted to cross the pedestrian crossing at 1.40 pm. A silver or gray SUV started moving for unknown reasons and hit the student.

The driver, presumably aged between 50 and 60, got out, swore at the injured teenager and continued his journey. A female passenger, described by the police as Asian, was sitting next to him.

The pupil suffered a broken thumb as well as abrasions and bruises. The police are asking witnesses to contact the mobile police in Schafisheim (Tel. 062 886 88 88).

