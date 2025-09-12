The construction of new apartments is a constant source of debate. (symbolic image) IMAGO/EHL Media

Suva is causing controversy with its new building in Zurich-Wiedikon. The accident insurance company is charging more than 4,300 francs for a 3.5-room apartment - and yet calls it a fair price. The tenants' association clearly criticizes the high rates.

In Zurich-Wiedikon, Suva rents out new-build apartments for up to 4300 francs for 3.5 rooms.

The accident insurance company defends the prices as being in line with the market and justified by high building quality.

The Zurich Tenants' Association accuses organizations close to the state of fueling the housing crisis.

A new Suva building in Zurich-Wiedikon is causing discussion. The state-affiliated accident insurance company has realized a replacement project with 44 apartments at Eibenstrasse 18/20. As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the apartments were snapped up immediately - despite the high prices.

A 3.5-room apartment with 82 square meters on the top floor costs CHF 4310 gross. The cheapest units, 2.5-room apartments, start at 2640 francs. According to calculations, these prices are around twice as high as the rents for comparable existing apartments in the neighborhood.

Suva justifies the high prices with construction and land costs as well as the quality of the new building. "The rents are reasonable and offer fair value for money," it says. The building meets the Minergie-Eco standards and the yield is in line with the market.

Strong criticism from the tenants' association

However, the tenants' association clearly criticizes the strategy. Spokesman Walter Angst explains: "Public and semi-public organizations would have great potential to have a dampening effect on rents. Instead, they are not committed enough to a socially sustainable strategy."

Suva is not the only organization that stands out with its high rates. Swiss Hail Insurance and the Reformed Church also charge similar amounts for new buildings in Zurich. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, pension funds and the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) also take their cue from the market - the profits from this flow into pensions or railroad infrastructure, for example.

For tenants, the bottom line is that it makes little difference whether they are private companies or state-affiliated institutions: Prices remain high while the housing crisis in Zurich continues.

Prices in Zurich are a constant source of discussion. As recently as mid-August, it became known that the Reformed Church of Zurich was renting out apartments in Hottingen at prices of up to 4,700 francs.