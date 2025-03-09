SVP cantonal president Remy Wyssmann (right) and SVP cantonal council candidate Sibylle Jeker watch the results come in at the election center in Solothurn. Keystone

The SVP is now the strongest party in Solothurn's cantonal council: the second projection still sees it with a plus of five seats - it would thus hold 26 of the 100 seats in parliament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FDP loses its historic position as the largest party in the Cantonal Council after more than 125 years and is overtaken by the SVP, which is now ahead with 21 seats.

The FDP, the GLP and the SP lose seats.

Surprisingly, the Greens retained their 10 seats. Show more

This marks a historic shift in the Cantonal Council: The FDP, previously a broadly anchored people's party, would no longer be the largest party in it for the first time in over 125 years. This is also taking into account the margin of error, which is given as plus/minus two seats in the second projection.

According to the projection carried out by the JRC Bern research institute on behalf of the canton, the Liberals have 20 seats (-2). Compared to the first projection, this is one more seat loss. The FDP would thus be clearly outstripped by the SVP, which was just behind in second place four years ago with 21 seats.

According to the second projection, the Center Party will not lose any more seats; it would therefore still have 20 seats. They are followed by the SP with 19 seats (-1), while the Greens have somewhat surprisingly retained their ten seats.

According to the projection, the Green Liberals still have four seats - they would therefore not only lose two seats, but also their parliamentary group strength. The EPP is likely to retain one representative on the cantonal council.