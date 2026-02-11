On March 8, the by-election for the seat vacated by SP politician Rebecca Ruiz in the cantonal government will take place in the canton of Vaud. The election campaign is therefore in full swing - whether on posters or in social media.
Artificial intelligence has long been used for this purpose. It is therefore not unusual that an AI-generated image was recently posted on the official Instagram account of the Vaud SVP in support of its candidate Jean-François Thuillard.
It shows a father and son standing on the shores of Lake Geneva with the Vaud flag flying above them. The militant slogan: "Our values are non-negotiable!"
Four mistakes with the flag
However, the cantonal party made a mishap, as "watson" first reported. The blunder happened with the flag of all things: the colors were reversed. Instead of white at the top and green at the bottom, the picture showed the opposite. The motto was also incorrect: "Liberté et Patrie" became a mutilated version without the connecting "et".
In addition, the lettering was spread across both color fields - correctly, it would have been placed exclusively in the white upper part. And even the format was incorrect: like all cantonal flags, the Vaud flag is square.