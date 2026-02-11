Who can find the mistake in this post by the Vaud SVP? Reddit/Switzerland

The Vaud SVP wanted to strengthen its candidate for the cantonal council by-election with an emotionally staged AI image. However, the depiction of the cantonal flag was incorrect in several respects.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The election campaign is underway in the canton of Vaud for the successor to SP government councillor Rebecca Ruiz.

The SVP published an AI image on Instagram with an incorrect Vaud flag.

The post has since been deleted. Show more

On March 8, the by-election for the seat vacated by SP politician Rebecca Ruiz in the cantonal government will take place in the canton of Vaud. The election campaign is therefore in full swing - whether on posters or in social media.

Artificial intelligence has long been used for this purpose. It is therefore not unusual that an AI-generated image was recently posted on the official Instagram account of the Vaud SVP in support of its candidate Jean-François Thuillard.

It shows a father and son standing on the shores of Lake Geneva with the Vaud flag flying above them. The militant slogan: "Our values are non-negotiable!"

Four mistakes with the flag

However, the cantonal party made a mishap, as "watson" first reported. The blunder happened with the flag of all things: the colors were reversed. Instead of white at the top and green at the bottom, the picture showed the opposite. The motto was also incorrect: "Liberté et Patrie" became a mutilated version without the connecting "et".

In addition, the lettering was spread across both color fields - correctly, it would have been placed exclusively in the white upper part. And even the format was incorrect: like all cantonal flags, the Vaud flag is square.

The post has since been deleted.

