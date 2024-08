SVP delegates hold the voting card in the air. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle) KEYSTONE

The SVP delegates' assembly has clearly approved the BVG reform.

Sven Ziegler

The SVP says yes to pension reform. The party's delegates adopted the Yes slogan at their meeting in Leuk VS. 174 delegates voted in favor of the proposal, while 37 rejected it. 16 people abstained from voting.

