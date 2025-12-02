The federal asylum center "Guglera" outside Giffers FR. KEYSTONE

Two Fribourg SVP councillors want asylum seekers to be transported in a separate shuttle bus in future - with reference to security and easing the burden on public transport. However, the cantonal government clearly rejects the plan and sees neither a need for action nor a legal basis.

Sven Ziegler

In Giffers FR, a political proposal is causing discussion: SVP councillors Achim Schneuwly and Bruno Riedo are demanding that the canton examine whether a separate shuttle bus to the Guglera federal asylum center should be introduced. The background to this is the regular bus route, which has been particularly busy since the opening of the center, write the "Freiburger Nachrichten". The two politicians refer to "incidents" that have been reported to them by citizens, as well as the deployment of Securitas at the bus stop.

The shuttle bus should run twice a day in both directions - and, according to the initiators, not only relieve other passengers, but also protect drivers from "stressful situations". Almost a third of the Grand Council co-signed the initiative.

Government sees neither problem nor responsibility

The Fribourg government clearly rejects the proposal. Firstly, responsibility for the federal asylum center lies with the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), not the canton. Secondly, asylum seekers cannot be denied access to public transport. According to State Councillor Philippe Demierre, a general ban would be incompatible with the principle of equality, the ban on discrimination and the obligation to provide transportation.

The SEM also sees no reason for special measures: Shuttle buses would only be set up where a location is difficult to reach. In Giffers, the asylum center can be reached in around ten to fifteen minutes - a special solution is therefore neither appropriate nor practicable.

Hardly any complaints - government speaks of disproportionate proposal

The State Council also emphasizes a key point: since the opening of the asylum center in 2018, only twelve complaints have been registered on the line in question - no more than on other lines in the canton. There can be no question of a systematic safety problem.

Against this background, the requested measure is "neither appropriate nor necessary". The government sees no reason to set up a separate transport service or discuss additional restrictions.