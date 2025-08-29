  1. Residential Customers
Closure looms SVP criticizes "luxury solution" - Zurich municipality fears for 60-year-old swimming pool

29.8.2025 - 13:39

The outdoor pool in Andelfingen ZH urgently needs to be renovated.
Google Street View

A comprehensive renovation is necessary to prevent the closure of the swimming pool in Andelfingen ZH. The costs and necessity of the measures are controversial.

No time? blue News summarizes for me

  • The outdoor pool in Andelfingen ZH needs a comprehensive refurbishment to comply with current safety and environmental regulations - otherwise it faces closure.
  • The renovation is set to cost around seven million francs, with optional extensions costing a further million francs to be put to the vote on September 28.
  • The authorities are in favor of the renovation, but advise against the additional projects for cost reasons.
The outdoor pool in Andelfingen ZH, which will soon be celebrating its 60th anniversary, faces an uncertain future. The authorities have made it clear that closure is imminent without comprehensive renovation, reports the "Landbote" newspaper.

The canton has only provisionally granted the operating license. The swimming pool no longer complies with current safety and environmental protection regulations.

The planned renovation, which is set to cost around seven million francs, includes the renewal of the swimming pools and the outdated bathing water technology. In addition, a vote will be held in September on the construction of a children's paddling pool and a current channel, which would cost a further million francs.

Vote on September 28

Andelfingen's mayor Hansruedi Jucker emphasized the necessity of the renovation at an information event. Despite the importance of the topic, attendance was lower than expected at around 80 people. The vote on September 28 will decide whether the swimming pool will be completely renovated at a cost of around seven million francs.

The local SVP criticized the project as a "luxury solution", especially the planned stainless steel pools. The party also opposes the expansion of the bathing complex as funds are scarce.

The authorities have responded to the criticism and are proposing to put the additional options, such as the children's paddling pool and the current channel, to a vote, but recommend rejecting them on cost grounds.

