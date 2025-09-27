The fact that the SVP warned of "overpopulation" in parliament this week made the SP's cash register ring. With a fundraising campaign for the debate, it collected pledges of over 123,000 francs.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SP collected pledges of over 123,000 francs with a fundraising campaign during the debate on the SVP initiative.

It accuses the SVP of "incitement against foreigners" and warns of consequences for bilateral agreements and the labor market.

The SVP, on the other hand, warns of "overpopulation". Show more

The Swiss Social Democratic Party launched an unconventional fundraising campaign during the debate in the National Council on the SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss". Anyone who wanted to could pledge a donation per minute of speaking time to the SVP.

The debate lasted a total of eleven hours over two days. 116 speakers took the floor. In the end, the large chamber recommended that the initiative be rejected by 121 votes to 64, with six abstentions.

As the SVP dominated the list of speakers, the pledges amounted to over CHF 123,000 due to the 253 minutes of SVP speaking time, according to an online calculator from the SP. During the debate, the People's Party warned against "overpopulation", among other things, and referred to the growth in the population from seven million in 2000 to 9.1 million today.

The SP stated that "incitement against foreigners" had been used during this speech. The campaign had turned the tables: the longer the SVP spread "xenophobic slogans", the more resolutely they wanted to mobilize for a "no" vote at the ballot box. The party points in particular to the threat to the bilateral agreements with the EU and the worsening shortage of skilled workers.

No consequences for non-donors

However, the 123,000 francs are pledges. According to an SP spokeswoman, over 1,000 people were asked by email on Friday to confirm their donation.

However, those who are unable to pay do not have to expect any consequences: "If someone is unable to pay the promised amount, we naturally understand," emphasizes the party. Instead, the party wants to encourage alternative forms of commitment - such as distributing flyers or writing letters to the editor.

Small donations have long been a key source of income for the Social Democrats. According to the latest figures on party funding, over five million francs flowed in tranches of less than 15,000 francs in 2024, an average of 69 francs per donation.

The conservative parties rely more heavily on large donations from the private sector, particularly from the banking and insurance sector. According to research by the collective WAV ("Das Lamm"), the SVP receives CHF 2.4 million or around 40 percent of its budget from federal funds.

According to an analysis of the data, the SVP is largely financed (41%) by state-paid parliamentary group contributions. The FDP and SP, on the other hand, receive a large number of donations. WAV/das Lamm

However, the Swiss Federal Audit Office points out that the available data is incomplete and does not provide an overall picture of party financing.