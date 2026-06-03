EMS-Chemie, managed by Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, is actively looking for employees in other EU countries. sda (Archivbild)

They are calling for a Yes vote for the "No 10 million Swiss" initiative - but the companies of the SVP leaders are still recruiting employees in other EU countries.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The vote on the SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss" will take place on June 14.

The SVP is aggressively campaigning for the adoption of its initiative.

Meanwhile, companies run by SVP members continue to recruit employees from abroad, including EMS-Chemie, which is run by Magdalena Martullo-Blocher. Show more

SVP politicians want to drastically limit immigration to Switzerland and are aggressively campaigning for the adoption of their "No 10 million Swiss" initiative - including Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, CEO of EMS-Chemie. At the same time, however, her company is recruiting employees from other EU countries shortly before the vote.

As RTS reports, several advertisements to this effect appeared on the German website StudySmarter.de and on international job portals such as talent.com and jobsleads.com in May. Several advertisements were also published on the website for residents of the Italian border regions, "Frontaliere Ticino". Magdalena Martullo-Blocher is thus continuing her recruitment efforts in the European Union, despite the increase in immigration denounced by her and her party.

However, the company is not embarrassed by this. "For certain professions, EMS Chemie is forced to recruit specialists abroad. We do not train enough people in Switzerland," says EMS-Chemie. According to the company, which has 2,800 employees, the proportion of foreign workers is in line with the Swiss average at 35%.

EMS violates reporting obligation

According to the report, EMS Chemie also violated a law that Switzerland introduced following the adoption of the SVP initiative against mass immigration in order to give preference to local unemployed people over their European competitors.

Accordingly, the position of a chemist for the main plant in Graubünden was advertised both in Switzerland and internationally. The company should have first advertised the position with the regional employment offices because the unemployment rate for chemists in Switzerland is over 5 percent. Finally, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) published the advertisement itself on the unemployment insurance job exchange.

Martullo-Blocher's company is no exception among SVP employers. According to the report, the Aargau-based internet and data center provider Green.ch is also recruiting employees from abroad. Until recently, the company was managed by SVP National Councillor Franz Grüter. It claims to actively recruit employees within the EU via specialized recruitment agencies. SwissLife under SVP member Rolf Dörig also admits to actively recruiting employees from abroad.

However, the other parties, which unanimously reject the SVP initiative, are hardly surprised by the recruitment efforts. The party's double standards are sharply criticized. "Even Mrs. Blocher has no choice but to resort to foreign workers in order to continue to achieve prosperity," says Vincent Maitre, Vice President of the Swiss Center. The initiative for a 10 million Swiss is therefore "hypocritical".