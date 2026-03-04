There will be a showdown in the Federal Parliament today over aid for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. Although Parliament had signaled broad support, an SVP member of the Council of States now wants to overturn the law completely.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government wants to help the victims and relatives of the Crans-Montana fire disaster quickly - with a lump-sum solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per person affected.

The urgent law is also intended to provide further support and will cost the Confederation up to around CHF 36 million in total.

However, there is resistance in parliament: an SVP member of the Council of States is calling for the bill not to be passed at all. Show more

Shortly before midday, the Council of States decided by 34 votes to 7 to enter into the discussion on the urgent bill. This means that the members of the Council of States want to deal in principle with the question of whether the federal government wants to provide financial support to relatives and victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster.

A motion to refer the matter back was also rejected by 29 votes to 14. Both motions against the bill came from SVP members.

The Council of States then decided to provide financial support to the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. It agrees to a solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per person. However, the small chamber would like to allow recourse claims by the federal government.

Today, the Council of States will decide whether the Confederation will provide financial assistance to the relatives and victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. Just last week, hardly anyone believed that fundamental opposition would form. But now it turns out that an SVP member of the Council of States wants to overturn the law completely.

blue News explains what is happening in the Federal Parliament today.

What's the problem?

On New Year's Eve 2026, a devastating fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar in the Valais ski resort of Crans-Montana. 41 people died and over 100 were injured, many of them seriously.

According to an analysis by the Federal Office of Justice, the case highlights a fundamental problem: the existing systems (social insurance, victim assistance and liability law) are designed for individual cases. In the case of major incidents with many victims, they quickly reach their limits.

President Guy Parmelin (left) and Federal Councillor Beat Jans presented the draft law at the end of February 2026. KEYSTONE

For example, not all victims receive the same benefits. Employees are better covered by accident insurance than young people or tourists, who are covered by health insurance. State victim assistance also has clear upper limits: Compensation is limited to a maximum of CHF 130,000. In the event of a disaster with many injured people, the liability cover of those responsible is often insufficient.

What does the law want to change?

The Federal Council is proposing an urgent federal law with several measures.

The key is a lump-sum solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per victim or family of a fatality. People who died in the fire or had to be treated in hospital would be eligible. In total, the federal government expects around 156 people to be eligible.

The proposal also provides for further elements: The federal government wants to set up a "round table" to facilitate out-of-court settlements between victims, insurance companies and authorities. It is also to contribute to the costs of cantonal victim assistance. According to the draft law, the federal contribution could amount to a maximum of around CHF 36 million.

The contribution is to be paid out quickly and unbureaucratically. The money would go to the canton of Valais, which would organize the payment to the victims.

What happens in Parliament?

In Parliament, the aid is generally considered to have majority support. The Finance Committee of the Council of States has clearly approved the bill. Nevertheless, there is criticism.

Some parliamentarians fear that the federal government could set a precedent: If the state pays out in the event of a disaster, similar claims could arise in the future for other disasters. Others argue that the federal government should not pay for the mistakes of cantons or private operators.

Pirmin Schwander, member of the Council of States for the canton of Schwyz, rejects the draft law. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Pirmin Schwander (SVP/SZ), a 64-year-old member of the Council of States, goes particularly far: He submitted a motion not to even consider the bill. If the motion is accepted, the bill will be deemed to have been rejected.

Today, Wednesday, the Council of States will first discuss the bill. The National Council will then have to decide on it in the current spring session. If the bill is passed in both chambers of parliament with the same wording, the financial aid for those affected could be paid out quickly.