SVP delegates adopting a voting slogan. The picture was taken on January 28 in Bülach ZH. sda

Jura SVP politician Pierre-Alain Droz has been expelled from the SVP following internal party disputes and disrespectful remarks. The 77-year-old wants to pursue politics as an independent in future.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP Jura has expelled Pierre-Alain Droz with immediate effect due to disrespectful statements and behavior that contradicts the party's values.

The 77-year-old farmer from Moutier had spoken out strongly against the change of canton in his municipality and against honoring a left-wing parliamentary president.

Should he become a member of the cantonal council, Droz intends to run as an independent. Show more

The SVP Jura has expelled Pierre-Alain Droz from the party and the parliamentary group in the cantonal council with immediate effect. Droz was elected as the first substitute in the cantonal parliament elections on October 19. Should he succeed him, he intends to run as an independent.

The party announced on Sunday that Droz had been excluded due to various statements and written comments made by Droz that contradict the values of the SVP. According to the press release, he also showed disrespect towards party members and elected officials.

Droz, a farmer living in Moutier, campaigned strongly against the transfer of his small town from Bern to the canton of Jura. Droz announced, among other things, that he declined the invitation to the celebration for the new President of the Cantonal Council, Fabrice Macquat (SP), in the municipality of Courroux. He said that honoring a left-wing parliamentary president contradicted all of his political values.

Droz told the "RJF" portal: "I was offered the opportunity to resign honorably and remain a party member, which I declined on Sunday. I made it clear that I would not resign because I respect my voters, who elected me as deputy parliamentarian regularly and in a completely democratic way. There is nothing to shake about that."

Polemized against colleague

The 77-year-old Pierre-Alain Droz then polemicized vehemently against the Jura SVP National Councillor Thomas Stettler. The SVP announced that the party could no longer tolerate this behavior. It damages the cohesion of the party and the reputation of the institutions.

The cantonal SVP proposed that Droz relinquish his seat on the cantonal council but remain a party member. If he did not comply, they threatened to expel him. Droz refused, arguing that he respected his electorate and had been democratically elected.

As Moutier will become part of the canton of Jura on January 1, 2026, the municipality took part in the general elections in October.