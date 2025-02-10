The elephant round on SRF is rather calm after Sunday's referendum result. Only when SVP President Marcel Dettling interrupts SP co-leader Mattea Meyer does the discussion pick up speed.

Sven Ziegler

After the vote on the environmental responsibility initiative, the traditional elephant round on Swiss television lacked any real material for discussion. The result was too clear, the voting campaign too unspectacular.

SVP President Marcel Dettling tried to create excitement by calling for a withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement - but the idea was rejected by all other parties.

The debate seemed routine until the discussion took an unexpected turn: The focus switched to Donald Trump and the growing strength of right-wing populist parties in Europe.

Meyer attacks Dettling

SP Co-President Mattea Meyer used the opportunity to put the SVP on a par with the AfD. She recalled that former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer had campaigned for the AfD and that the current SVP Federal Councillor(Albert Rösti, editor's note) had shown sympathy for Trump. Dettling reacted with annoyance: "You say that every time, it's an old chestnut."

This comment was the last straw for Meyer. She countered: "Look, Mr. Dettling, men like you have ensured that women have been silenced for thousands of years. We are no longer silent, and we no longer allow ourselves to be talked into it." And adds: "We can show a little more respect. And I also expect you to be a better role model, including for your children."

When moderator Nathalie Christen wanted to change the subject, Meyer insisted on continuing: "You can't just let yourself be talked into it and the moderator doesn't do anything." The rest of the panel remained in awkward silence for a moment.

Pfister says goodbye with a smile

It was the last Elephant Round for Mitte President Gerhard Pfister. He will be stepping down in the summer and gave a personal assessment: despite many heated debates, he always appreciated the opportunity to sit down for a drink afterwards.

"That also seems to me to be appropriate today," he concluded with a smile.