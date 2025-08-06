The Zurich SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter. (archive picture) sda

SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter has accused FC Zurich of discriminating against Swiss players in a TikTok video. The club has now responded with a criminal complaint - and speaks of political propaganda.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich wants to take legal action against SVP politician Thomas Matter.

Matter had accused the club of discriminating against Swiss players in the youth academy.

The player in question is apparently a relative of Matter's and has recently been discarded. Show more

FC Zurich has had enough: following a TikTok video by SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter, in which he accuses the Super League club of systematically discriminating against young Swiss players, the club has announced that it will take legal action.

According to a report in "Blick", FCZ considers itself to have been seriously defamed by Matter's statements. In a statement, the club emphasizes that it judges its juniors "solely on the basis of footballing performance criteria, completely independent of their nationality". The accusations are unfounded.

In his video, Matter had claimed that Swiss players in FC Zurich's youth academy were deliberately disadvantaged. Coaches, coaches and players of Balkan origin "dominate" and Swiss German is hardly spoken any more. The SVP politician also spoke of "systematic bullying" - but without providing any evidence.

"On the back of FC Zurich"

According to Blick, the junior in question is said to be Matter's nephew. He had recently failed to make the leap into the squad at FCZ partner club Red Star.

The club is outraged: "We have no evidence of a case of bullying - there have been no reports of this from the parents either." Matter's statements are pure political instrumentalization: "It is disgusting that Thomas Matter is carrying out his political messages on the back of FC Zurich," the statement reads.

The club now intends to press criminal charges.