SVP politician Andreas Glarner used AI to make a video of National Councillor Sibel Arslan. sda

A faked election campaign video, criminal charges and now the loss of immunity: SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner is under legal pressure following the deepfake scandal - a first in Swiss politics.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner loses his parliamentary immunity and faces criminal charges over a manipulated deepfake video.

In the video, Green politician Sibel Arslan was falsely portrayed as campaigning for the SVP - an unprecedented case of digital disinformation in the Swiss election campaign.

The case is considered a political precedent and has sparked widespread criticism and a debate about fair forms of campaigning and the protection of democracy. Show more

It is a political first - and a digital low point: SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner loses his parliamentary immunity in the dispute over a manipulated deepfake video. This means that nothing stands in the way of criminal proceedings against the controversial politician from Aargau. This is reported by the NZZ.

The case shook Swiss politics during the 2023 election campaign: Glarner had a video made via a party-affiliated agency in which Green Party National Councillor Sibel Arslan appeared to be campaigning for the SVP. The catch: the video was a deepfake - technically sophisticated, but completely falsified in terms of content.

Arslan reacted immediately: she had the video blocked with a super-provisional injunction and also filed a criminal complaint against Glarner. Now the immunity committee of the National Council has decided: Glarner's immunity was lifted by 5 votes to 4 - the way is clear for investigations.

Breaking a taboo with a signal effect

Never before has a Swiss parliamentarian publicly used deepfake technology against a political opponent. The case is therefore far more than an isolated incident - it is a precedent in terms of digital manipulation in the political arena.

Particularly explosive: the video attacked not just one person, but trust in democracy. And the response was correspondingly clear. All party presidents - with the exception of the SVP - condemned the incident and called for fair forms of campaigning.

With the decision of the immunity commission, the Muri-Bremgarten public prosecutor's office can now officially investigate. It remains to be seen whether an indictment or even a court case will be brought - but one thing is certain: Glarner will have to answer for his actions in court.