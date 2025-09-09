The voting booklet rarely fills more than 100 pages. sda

Over 2000 pages in the voting booklet? SVP National Councillor Lukas Reimann is calling on the Federal Council to print the entire EU treaty package including explanatory notes - and is threatening to lodge a voting rights complaint in the event of a dispute.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you St. Gallen SVP National Councillor Lukas Reimann is calling for all 2,000 pages of treaties, resolutions and explanatory notes to be printed in the voting booklet for a future EU referendum.

This would mean millions of copies and tens of thousands of tons of paper.

If the Federal Council rejects this, Reimann is threatening to amend the law or even lodge a voting rights complaint. Show more

St. Gallen SVP National Councillor Lukas Reimann is causing a stir in the fall session with an unusual proposal. He wants to know from the Federal Council how it intends to design the voting booklet when the new treaty package with the EU is voted on.

As a reminder, the government published the negotiated texts on June 13, 2025. They comprise 799 pages of sub-agreements, supplemented by 160 pages of federal resolutions.

To help citizens understand what it all means, the Federal Council also added 930 pages of explanatory notes.

2000 pages add up to around 11,000 tons of paper

Reimann's demand is clear: "All these pages must be included in the voting booklet," he tells blue News. He is basing this on the law, which stipulates that the bill must be printed together with explanations and pro and contra arguments.

According to Reimann, the booklet could swell to over 2,000 pages. According to calculations, around 11,000 tons of paper would be needed to print more than two million copies.

The St. Gallen SVP National Councillor wants to submit over 2000 pages to the people. KEYSTONE

People could order treaty texts earlier

It is still just a question: on Monday, Reimann wants to know from the Federal Council whether it shares his view. He has already raised the issue with the Foreign Affairs Committee - where it is "still being examined", he says. If the Federal Council turns him down, Reimann has announced his intention to amend the law on political rights. If necessary, he is even threatening to lodge a voting rights complaint.

A look back shows: The "thickest" voting booklet to date appeared on June 13, 2021 with 144 pages - containing the Covid Act, the CO₂ Act, two popular initiatives and the Anti-Terror Act.

For the first major EU referendum in May 2000 (623-page agreement), only the approval resolution was printed, the rest was available online or from the cantons. And when Switzerland joined the UN in 2002, voters were able to order the entire UN Charter free of charge by post, fax or telephone.

