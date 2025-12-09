Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel calls for more deterrent signals in asylum policy. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Anthony Anex

Young men from the Maghreb states are rarely granted asylum in Switzerland - and at the same time are recorded in the crime statistics with above-average frequency. The SVP is therefore calling for tougher measures to send a deterrent signal.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss state should take tougher action against serial offenders from the Maghreb.

This week, Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel wants to submit a proposal with the broadest possible political support.

Serial and prolific offenders from the Maghreb without valid grounds for asylum are to be punished more severely - for example with an extension of the 48-hour summary proceedings for theft, burglary and similar offenses, as well as rapid repatriation. Show more

According to Blick, the Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel wants to submit a broadly supported proposal this week for harsher punishments for migrants who commit crimes. In particular, she wants to impose extended 48-hour summary proceedings and swift repatriation on repeat offenders and persistent offenders from the Maghreb without valid grounds for asylum.

In addition, the Federal Council should examine agreements with countries of origin so that convicts can serve their sentences there. According to the report, Fehr Düsel said that this might require financial compensation from the federal government to the countries in question, which "would ultimately benefit both sides". After all, the criminals concerned would "not have much to fear" in Switzerland - local prisons would hardly deter them, the SVP politician and lawyer continued.

Federal Councillor Beat Jans is sceptical about such measures, which are also incorporated into the asylum policies of other European countries. In an interview with the Tamedia newspapers in October, the Minister of Justice said that hecticness had broken out in Europe. In the interview, he emphasized how delicate certain projects can be and cited Italy as an example. There, the government wanted to carry out asylum procedures in Albania, but was turned down by a court in Rome.