National Councillor David Zuberbühler steps down. KEYSTONE

The SVP National Councillor from Ausserrhoden, David Zuberbühler, is resigning his seat after the winter session. The 39-year-old explains his decision with professional commitments and a lack of time. In an emotional letter, he thanks his constituents - and God.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you David Zuberbühler (SVP/AR) is stepping down from the National Council on December 19, 2025, after ten years in office.

He explains his decision with his new professional role as Managing Director and Sales Manager of Hälg Markenschuhe AG and a lack of time for both activities.

In his letter of resignation, he thanks the people of Appenzell Ausserrhoden and God for their strength and guidance in his political work. Show more

David Zuberbühler, SVP National Councillor from Ausserrhoden, is drawing a line under his time in Bern: on December 19, 2025, at the end of the winter session, he will resign from office. He confirmed this in a letter to National Council President Pierre-André Page. Zuberbühler writes that the decision is difficult for him, but that it is the right time for him to step down.

Zuberbühler has been a member of the National Council for Appenzell Ausserrhoden since 2015. For ten years, he was committed to his canton with "passion and great respect", he says. Looking back, he speaks of a formative time in which he learned a lot, made important contacts and was able to take on political responsibility. He describes the opportunity to be involved at national level as a privilege.

Special thanks to God

The decisive factor for his resignation is his new professional role: Zuberbühler has recently been appointed Managing Director and Sales Manager of Hälg Markenschuhe AG in Appenzell. The job entails a heavy time commitment, he writes. He is unable to carry out both tasks at the same time - a demanding political mandate and managing a company - "with the necessary presence and reliability". This is the decisive reason why he is resigning from the Federal Parliament.

In his letter, Zuberbühler also states that he has spent the last few months familiarizing himself intensively with his new role. The transition had been challenging and had shown that a further term of office would hardly be compatible with his professional obligations. Out of a sense of responsibility towards his office, he was therefore now drawing the consequences.

He would like to thank the people of Appenzell Ausserrhoden in particular, who have placed their trust in him for over a decade. Feedback from the canton has supported and motivated him, writes Zuberbühler. He also expresses his personal gratitude to God - for his strength, guidance and confidence during his political work.

Nevertheless, he wants to remain connected to his canton - "with gratitude and respect", he concludes.