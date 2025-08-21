  1. Residential Customers
She wants to become the new FDP leader SVP National Councillor Egger is happy for his mother-in-law

Petar Marjanović

21.8.2025

Mike Egger, SVP-SG, and Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher, FDP-SG, discuss in parliament and, according to "20 Minuten", also at the family table. (archive picture)
Keystone/PETER SCHNEIDER

SVP National Councillor Mike Egger is delighted about the FDP candidacy of his mother-in-law Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher. She wants to co-chair the party with Benjamin Mühlemann for the first time.

21.08.2025, 08:48

21.08.2025, 08:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • SVP National Councillor Mike Egger supports the FDP presidential candidacy of his mother-in-law Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher.
  • He emphasizes trust in the family and clear rules between politics and private life.
  • Vincenz-Stauffacher is running with Benjamin Mühlemann and could lead the FDP as co-president for the first time.
SVP National Councillor Mike Egger proudly told "20 Minuten" about his mother-in-law Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher 's candidacy for the presidency of the FDP. The St. Gallen National Councillor announced her candidacy on Wednesday.

"I was informed transparently by my mother-in-law about the move - this basis of trust is important and is greatly appreciated by both parties," Egger told the news portal. The SVP National Councillor has been married to Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher's daughter since May.

Vincenz-Stauffacher and Mühlemann are running for office

Egger went on to say that it is important that such matters can be debated at the family table. However, there were "clear rules of the game" and he had also remained silent within the party. A party presidency is "no walk in the park", which is why his mother-in-law deserves great respect.

Vincenz-Stauffacher is running together with Glarus Councillor of States Benjamin Mühlemann to succeed FDP President Thierry Burkart. According to the search committee, the two are the only candidates for the party leadership. This means that the FDP is likely to be led by a co-presidency for the first time.

