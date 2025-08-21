"I was informed transparently by my mother-in-law about the move - this basis of trust is important and is greatly appreciated by both parties," Egger told the news portal. The SVP National Councillor has been married to Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher's daughter since May.
Vincenz-Stauffacher and Mühlemann are running for office
Egger went on to say that it is important that such matters can be debated at the family table. However, there were "clear rules of the game" and he had also remained silent within the party. A party presidency is "no walk in the park", which is why his mother-in-law deserves great respect.
Vincenz-Stauffacher is running together with Glarus Councillor of States Benjamin Mühlemann to succeed FDP President Thierry Burkart. According to the search committee, the two are the only candidates for the party leadership. This means that the FDP is likely to be led by a co-presidency for the first time.