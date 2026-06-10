"Moderately serious culpability"SVP National Councillor Fehr Düsel keeps her doctorate despite plagiarism
SDA
10.6.2026 - 08:49
The Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel cheated on her doctoral thesis as a lawyer. This is the conclusion reached by the University of Zurich. However, she is allowed to keep her title.
Keystone-SDA
10.06.2026, 08:49
10.06.2026, 08:52
SDA
The Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel cheated on her doctoral thesis as a lawyer. This is the conclusion reached by the University of Zurich. However, she can keep her title.
An expert opinion classified 17 text passages as plagiarized, i.e. copied, as the University of Zurich announced on Wednesday. The culpability was "moderately serious". However, the university came to the conclusion that the shortcomings identified were not sufficient to strip Fehr Düsel of her title. The expert opinion was triggered by an anonymous complaint in 2023.