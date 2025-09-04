Fixed price - or massive cost overrun in the procurement of 36 F-35A fighter jets? This is the question on Switzerland's mind. (archive photo) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Harald Tittel

Schaffhausen SVP National Councillor Thomas Hurter has cast doubt on the promise of a fixed price for the procurement of the F-35 fighter jets. Nevertheless, he speaks out against a repeat of the vote in an interview.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council has only known since June that the 36 F-35 fighter jets ordered in the USA will be massively more expensive.

SVP National Councillor Thomas Hurter has campaigned for the F-35 fighter jets from the outset.

Now he says in an interview that he had doubts about the fixed price for the jets, "but we couldn't verify them", Show more

Although the F-35 fighter jet is highly controversial in Switzerland, SVP National Councillor Thomas Hurter is against a repeat of the vote. "In our democratic system, a yes is a yes", said Hurter in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" published on Thursday. The narrow outcome of the vote on the purchase of fighter jets in September 2020 was no reason to repeat the vote: "Even a narrow majority is a yes." However, the financial framework of CHF 6 billion must be respected, the security politician continued.

Hurter had campaigned for the F-35 fighter jets from the outset. Although he had doubts about the fixed price for the US fighter jets, "we were unable to verify them", Hurter said in the interview. This was because there was no sub-committee for the procurement - "we were never able to inspect and check the contracts with the USA. Every time someone asked, "the DDPS reacted almost aggressively: <It's a fixed price, stop asking questions>".

In hindsight, "we should probably have been more alert", says Hurter.