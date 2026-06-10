"Moderately serious culpability": In the doctoral thesis of Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel, 17 passages were classified as copied by the university. (archive picture) Keystone

The Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel cheated on her doctoral thesis as a lawyer. This is the conclusion reached by the University of Zurich. However, she is allowed to keep her title.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A report by the University of Zurich has found 17 plagiarisms and 44 breaches of academic standards in the dissertation of SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel.

Despite the shortcomings, the thesis is still classified as independent and worthy of a doctorate; the doctorate remains in place.

Fehr Düsel admits mistakes, but speaks of a limited extent and suspects a politically motivated action behind the complaint. Show more

An expert opinion came to the conclusion that the doctoral thesis of Zurich SVP National Councillor Nina Fehr Düsel on the "pre-contractual duty of disclosure in the insurance sector" contained violations of the rules of good scientific practice in 44 places, such as incorrect citations.

In an additional 17 passages, the expert opinion came to the conclusion that these were plagiarized, i.e. copied passages. This was announced by the University of Zurich on Wednesday.

The misconduct should by no means be trivialized, according to the report. It is not just a matter of isolated careless mistakes, but of several, in some cases considerable, unauthorized borrowings.

The expert opinion classifies Fehr Düsel's culpability as "moderately serious". Nevertheless, the doctoral thesis as a whole was still an independent piece of work worthy of a doctorate. For this reason, the university decided not to revoke the SVP National Councillor's doctorate.

"In the margins and footnotes"

In a statement, Fehr Düsel emphasized that the 17 errors deemed to be plagiarism were mainly found in the margins and footnotes. "Around four percent of the core part of the work is affected," she wrote on her website.

It was about individual sentences, for example, which she had not referenced with a source in a footnote because she had perceived them as general knowledge of insurance law.

In some cases, she had mistakenly cited other sources. And finally, she had quoted "too generously". She had placed the source at the end of the paragraph, although this paragraph contained several sentences.

"I am annoyed about this"

"I'm annoyed about it," she writes. She has already corrected the criticized passages. However, it is clear that individual errors occur in a 220-page work with a total of 734 footnotes. There are probably not too many scientific works in which there are no errors at all.

What concerns her more is the anonymous person who triggered the proceedings: Fehr Düsel received her title in 2017. The complaint dated back to 2023 and was submitted to the university just one day after her election to the National Council. "Who disliked my election so much?" For Fehr Düsel, the whole thing is a "devious intrigue".

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