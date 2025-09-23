Outdoor raves are increasingly leading to conflicts with the police and authorities. KEYSTONE

Unauthorized outdoor raves are very popular - at the same time, conflicts with the police and politicians are increasing. Now SVP National Councillor Nicolas Kolly is calling for tougher action against the parties, which is meeting with resistance in the scene.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Outdoor raves are booming in Switzerland, but repeatedly cause conflicts with the police and authorities.

SVP National Councillor Nicolas Kolly is calling for a new criminal offence in the penal code to punish unauthorized parties more severely and also to fine participants.

Criticism comes from the scene - associations such as "Ondes Libres" warn against repression and emphasize the cultural and social value of such events. Show more

Outdoor raves are very popular in Switzerland. Almost every weekend, an unauthorized techno party takes place somewhere in the open air. Two events in French-speaking Switzerland made the headlines this summer: Around 800 people gathered at Les Verrières NE at the beginning of August, and two police officers were injured in Malleray BE in June when they tried to confiscate the music system. The police broke off the operation due to the resistance.

The Fribourg SVP National Councillor Nicolas Kolly wants to take legal action against such parties, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". He has submitted a motion that proposes a new criminal offence for unauthorized outdoor parties.

This should be prosecuted ex officio. Organizers would also have to pay "substantial lump-sum compensation" to municipalities and cantons for possible damages. Participants should not get off scot-free either: Anyone who dances at a rave should receive a fine.

"It is unacceptable that the organizers of illegal raves hold nature, landowners and the authorities hostage," Kolly tells the newspaper. He holds organizers responsible for mountains of waste, damage to agricultural land and noise that harms wildlife and local residents: "Despite this, they usually go unpunished."

Reference to Italy's "Reato Rave"

Kolly refers to discussions with the judiciary, police and authorities, according to which the current law is inadequate. The rules vary from canton to canton and violations are almost impossible to enforce. "There needs to be a national regulation in criminal law, as is the case in Italy," Kolly told the newspaper.

In autumn 2022, Italy created a new criminal offence, the so-called "Reato Rave", with prison sentences of up to six years for organizers of unauthorized parties with 50 or more participants. According to the newspaper "Domani", the results are mixed: Three years after it came into force, there have only been eight indictments and not a single conviction. Due to the high hurdles, the authorities mostly resorted to existing offenses such as trespassing. Legal experts criticized the paragraph as vaguely worded and unconstitutional as soon as it was introduced.

Criticism from the rave collective

Kolly has been rejected by the scene itself. The "Ondes Libres" association from French-speaking Switzerland is committed to outdoor raves and wants to minimize risks and act as a point of contact for the authorities. Association member Kastor tells the "Aargauer Zeitung": "We are shocked by this repressive demand." Such a change in the law would deliberately push alternative culture into illegality.

Outdoor raves are an important outlet for young people, especially at a time when the mental health of many is under pressure. In addition, there are always efforts to reduce damage and disruption. Landowners are often involved in advance and compensation is agreed. Kastor emphasizes: "We need more dialogue instead of more repression."