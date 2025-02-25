Daniel Jositsch (SP/ZH), a member of the Council of States and Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee, has declared that SVP National Councillors Thomas Aeschi and Michael Graber will not face criminal proceedings following the scuffle with federal police officers in the parliament building. Keystone

The scuffle with federal police officers in the Federal Parliament building will have no legal consequences for SVP National Councillors Thomas Aeschi and Michael Graber.

The responsible Council of States committee has decided in the last instance that the SVP National Councillors Thomas Aeschi and Michael Graber enjoy parliamentary immunity.

Aeschi and Graber had a scuffle with the police during the visit of Ukrainian parliamentary president Ruslan Stefanchuk in June 2024. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland wanted to investigate them.

It won't come to that now. The Legal Affairs Committee of the Council of States (RK-S) decided by 11 votes to 1 with one abstention not to waive Aeschi's immunity, as Committee Chairman Daniel Jositsch (SP/ZH) told the media in Bern on Tuesday. Graber's immunity also remains protected. The committee decided this by 9 votes to 3 with one abstention.

As both responsible parliamentary committees are on the same line, the decision is final. The immunity of Aeschi and Graber will not be lifted. Prosecution against the two is not possible.