The SVP is at an all-time high in the polls and is scratching the 30 percent mark - it has never been this strong. For the FDP, on the other hand, things are getting tight: the center could contest its place in the Federal Council.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the halfway point of the legislative period, the SVP is making gains in the polls, reaching a new record of 29.8%.

The FDP and SP are losing ground, while the centrists could overtake the Free Democrats as the third strongest force - with consequences for the composition of the Federal Council.

In parliament, conservative concerns are benefiting, but referendums such as the one on the 13th AHV pension show that the population does not always feel represented by the Federal Parliament. Show more

When Swiss voters are called to the ballot box, they elect parliament for a four-year term. The last time this happened was at the end of 2023, and since then it has been half-time in the Federal Parliament after the autumn session. The editorial teams at Tamedia and SRF took this as an opportunity to take stock: who has benefited the most in the first two years?

The interim conclusion: the SVP has benefited the most. In a new survey by Tamedia, it is at 29.8 percent - higher than ever before. Its previous record dates back to 2015 (29.4%). After the dip in 2019 (25.6%), the People's Party picked up again in 2023 (27.9%) - and could now make further gains.

All other parties lost ground, with the FDP losing the most. Only the SVP made gains. Although the increase is just within the margin of error, survey manager Lucas Leemann speaks of a "clear upward trend" in theTages-Anzeigerarticle.

Center party just ahead of the FDP

The race between the center and the FDP will be exciting. According to the data, the centrists could overtake the Free Democrats and become the third strongest party. This would have consequences for the elections to the Federal Council: Traditionally, the three largest parties each hold two seats. If the FDP slips, it would probably have to give up one Federal Councillor to the center.

The reason for the SVP's success? Its clear stance on migration and Europe. Respondents believe it has the most competence in these areas. And it is precisely these issues, alongside high healthcare costs, that concern people the most. When it comes to health insurance issues, however, the center and SP score higher.

SVP more successful in parliament

The shift is also evident in parliament, as SRF reports based on data from Smartmonitor. The SVP now wins more often than in the last legislature - its success rate is 55 to 60 percent.

This is less than the center (over 90 percent) or the FDP (around 85 percent), but more than the left-green party. The majority situation plays into the hands of the centre-right: stricter migration policy is easier, climate policy initiatives more difficult.

However, the work in the Federal Parliament does not always coincide with the concerns of the population. The vote on the 13th AHV pension recently showed that the people can also decide differently.

