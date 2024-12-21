Early on Friday morning, the SVP parliamentary group protested outside the Federal Palace against the new treaties with the EU, which will be voted on by Parliament next year. sda

On Friday morning, the SVP parliamentary group held a symbolic vigil to protest against the new agreement with the EU. Because the rally was unauthorized, the participants are facing charges.

The SVP's "vigil" against the Swiss Confederation's treaties with the EU on Friday morning has consequences.

The Bern police have taken the personal details of the participants because the rally was unauthorized.

Practically the entire parliamentary group of the SVP took part in the unauthorized demonstration. Show more

Early on Friday morning, almost the entire SVP parliamentary group gathered on the Bundesplatz to protest against the EU deal. Party President Marcel Dettling brought a halberd, the parliamentarians held candles, formed a Swiss cross and symbolically laid free Switzerland to rest. The reason for this is the agreement with the EU, which Parliament has yet to decide on.

The action, which took place without a permit, also attracted the attention of the Bern cantonal police. They spoke to Dettling and even took the personal details of the parliamentarians present, as reported by 20 Minuten. The police ask the protesters to leave the square. The police announce that they have reported those responsible for the unauthorized demonstration to the city of Bern.

SVP spokesperson is outraged

A spokeswoman for the cantonal police explained that the officers had become aware of the unauthorized demonstration as part of their patrol activities. The city of Bern, as the responsible licensing authority, will now examine whether to press charges against those responsible.

Andrea Sommer, spokesperson for the SVP, expressed her indignation at the possibility of a complaint. She emphasizes that the largest parliamentary group in the Federal Parliament is merely exercising its democratic rights. At the same time, according to Sommer, tens of thousands of people enter Switzerland illegally every year and Switzerland will also be paying hundreds of millions of francs to the EU in the coming years.

