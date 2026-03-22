SVP politician Stefanie Heimgartner represents the canton of Aargau in the National Council. Picture: Keystone

Private parking companies are cashing in big time on incorrect parking - and the state even provides them with the addresses. SVP National Councillor Stefanie Heimgartner now wants to put a stop to this.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you SVP National Councillor Stefanie Heimgartner is calling for private parking companies to stop receiving owner data from the cantons.

She wants to amend the Road Traffic Act accordingly.

This would prevent companies from obtaining drivers' addresses and strengthen data protection.

The background to this is a court ruling that previously allowed data to be passed on. Show more

Private parking companies should no longer receive owner data from the cantons in future. This is what Aargau SVP National Councillor Stefanie Heimgartner is calling for in a motion in the National Council.

She wants to amend the Road Traffic Act so that such companies are expressly excluded from the right to receive information - i.e. no longer receive the addresses of drivers.

Specifically, Heimgartner is calling on the Federal Council to submit a corresponding amendment to the law to parliament, according to which "commercial parking space management" should be excluded from the right to information under the Road Traffic Act.

Court forces authorities to disclose data

Today, companies that manage or control parking spaces can ask road traffic authorities who owns a car.

On this basis, they then demand so-called "circulation fees" - often over 50 francs - for incorrect parking on private land. Heimgartner speaks of a "lucrative business" at the expense of the public administration.

«The administration thus becomes a free collection agency for private companies.» Stefanie Heimgartner SVP National Councillor

This was triggered by a ruling by the Administrative Court of Aargau in January 2025, which concluded that public authorities must also pass on owner data to private parking companies if they can prove a legitimate interest.

For Stefanie Heimgartner, this is absurd: "The administration is thus becoming a free collection agency for private companies." In the canton of Aargau alone, the road traffic office has to process over a thousand such applications per month.

Anyone who wants to offer parking spaces on their property can earn a lot of money. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

Consumer protection also criticizes the business model. Many companies send out private parking fines even though there is no parking ban imposed by a court.

Those affected often do not know whether they have to pay the fine or not. According to consumer protection experts, the system is legally tricky and difficult for laypeople to understand.

With her proposal, Heimgartner wants to strengthen data protection and reduce the bureaucratic burden. "The profits belong to the companies, the costs are borne by the state," she summarizes.

It is now up to the Federal Council to decide whether it wants to support the proposed amendment to the law. The National Council will then decide on the proposal.

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