Two teenage girls were forced into prostitution in a brothel in Aargau. The operator and a client will soon have to stand trial, while an SVP politician has already been convicted.

A brothel in Aargau is at the center of a shocking case of human trafficking in which two underage girls were forced into prostitution. The operator of the establishment and a client will soon have to stand trial, according to the "Aargauer Zeitung". An SVP politician from Aargau has already been convicted by summary penalty order after he twice used the services of one of the underage prostitutes.

According to the "AZ", the man is no longer a member of the SVP. He resigned on the recommendation of cantonal president Andreas Glarner, he confirmed to the newspaper.

Investigations by the Aargau public prosecutor's office revealed that young women were being forced into prostitution in a brothel in the district of Baden. One of the teenage girls was allegedly lured to Switzerland using the so-called loverboy method and exploited there. This involves making girls emotionally dependent through false promises of love in order to later force them into prostitution.

Case became public as early as April 2023

The alleged loverboy introduced a 16-year-old Hungarian girl to the brothel operator. The case was uncovered in April 2023 after the authorities received tips from the public. The investigation revealed that the teenager had to service around 70 men between January and March 2023. Another underage victim worked in the brothel for three days and had eight clients.

The 60-year-old operator of the brothel was arrested and charged with multiple counts of qualified human trafficking and promoting the prostitution of minors. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a four-year prison sentence and a ten-year ban from the country.

A man who is said to have specifically asked for the minor was also charged. He faces an eight-month prison sentence and is suspected of illegal pornography. Five men who had used the services of the minor were sentenced to fines of between 250 and 2500 francs. They also had to pay compensation to the victim.

SVP politician among the clients

Among the convicted men is an SVP politician who is politically active in his community. His penalty order shows that he was with the underage prostitute twice and should have recognized that she was underage. He paid the girl 220 francs each time for sex, plus 100 francs for intercourse without a condom.

Two Hungarian receptionists at the brothel, who were responsible for arranging appointments and services, received conditional prison sentences of 14 and 16 months and a five-year expulsion order. The investigation into the alleged loverboy from abroad is still ongoing.

The accused client and the accused brothel operator are presumed innocent until a final conviction is handed down. The young woman from Eastern Europe who was the victim of this exploitation is now in sheltered care. Given the circumstances, she is doing well and her cooperation has contributed to the successful conclusion of the investigation.

